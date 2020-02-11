North Devon district councillor Robbie Mack was one of the first one scene at Silverwood Heights in Yeo Valley this morning (Tuesday, February 11).

He was quickly joined by parks officer Mike Jones, who is making the area safe and assessing the damage.

A dramatic picture taken by Cllr Mack shows some of the play equipment buried in a mound of rubble.

Cllr Mack said Heras fencing has been erected, and contractors will be there shortly today to remove the rubble.

He said: "I was notified of the fallen wall by a resident who saw it on her way to work. I am glad no children were there at the time of the accident and the area has now been sealed off. Big thanks to the parks team for responding to this so quickly."