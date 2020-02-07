The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Devon for Sunday (February 9).

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected in coastal areas, and wind speeds of 50-to-60mph are forecast inland.

Devon County Council said it has extra highways staff on hand to respond to any storm issues such as flooding and fallen trees.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC's cabinet member for highway management, said: "The Met Office warnings suggest this is expected to be the most severe storm of the winter so far, so we would encourage everyone to take extra care when travelling this weekend.

"There is a chance of surface water flooding and the possibility that trees could be blown down in the strongest gusts so there may be hazards on the road that you might not expect.

"I would urge people to avoid travelling at night in stormy conditions."

Devon County Council has issued the following advice:

- Avoid overnight travel unless absolutely essential as roads will always be more hazardous at night with poorer visibility;

- Be alert to fallen trees, particularly on minor roads where they may not have been reported;

- When the wind is at its peak, consider if your journey is really necessary, and be alert to weather warnings;

- Never drive through floodwater. Find an alternative route;

- Allow additional time for your journey;

- Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front;

- Drive with care and according to the conditions.