There were huge waves in Ilfracombe as the legacy of Storm Ciara battered the town on Tuesday morning (February 11). Picture: Marion Callaghan There were huge waves in Ilfracombe as the legacy of Storm Ciara battered the town on Tuesday morning (February 11). Picture: Marion Callaghan

Ilfracombe's harbour and seafront bore the brunt of the heavy winds and high tides.

These pictures from Raymond Oliver and Marion Callaghan capture the dramatic moments as the waves crashed around at high tide.

Along the coast in Lynmouth the high tide and huge waves caused damage to the sea wall in the Esplanade car park.

The storm damaged the wall in several places, forcing the car park to be closed until structural assessments have taken place and the stormy weather has come to an end.

Dramatic footage above also shows the moment the waves took down a boat in Lynmouth Harbour.

A Lynmouth Coastguard spokesman said: "The Coastguard would urge anyone watching the tides to please do so from a safe distance, so as to not put yourself or anyone else in danger."

North Devon Council has had five incidents reported to its estates team, including the damage at Lynmouth Harbour.

They included the windows at Barnstaple Bus Station being blown out, and fittings and cladding at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon and North Devon Leisure Centre blowing loose.

While Storm Ciara is dying down, a new weather warning has been issued for Saturday as Storm Dennis is set to approach the region.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place on Saturday (February 15) and a warning for rain is in place on Sunday.

