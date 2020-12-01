Toby Groves is setting off on his Walking Home for Christmas appeal on Saturday, December 12 to raise money for Walking With the Wounded.

The 32-year-old, who is a Challenger 2 tank driver and gunner in the Queen’s Royal Hussars, will set off from the ancient stone circle in Wiltshire, which is near his base.

He hopes to reach the slightly-less-known but still iconic Barnhenge roundabout three days later at around 3pm.

Toby comes from Barnstaple originally, used to work in the local motor trade including Pat Williams and still has plenty of family in the own and surrounding area.

He said Walking With the Wounded, which helps veterans with physical, mental health or social issues re-adjust to civilian life, is a charity close to his heart as a member of the armed forces.

He is also keen to raise awareness of mental health issues after losing his nephew earlier this year.

And he is hoping to inspire others to do their own charity challenges this Christmas.

If you would like to make a donation or support Toby, go to www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com/users/toby-groves-2 .