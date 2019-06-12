To whom it may concern: We Stoned Pizza Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at 16 Butchers Row, Barnstaple, Devon EX31 1BW and known as Stoned.

The application is to enable the supply of alcohol off the Premises Monday to Sunday from 16:00 hours to 22:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed….

Applicant / on behalf of the applicant

Dated 4 June 2019