Stoned’s new takeaway restaurant in Butcher’s Row is opening on Thursday, February 27, operating alongside the eatery in Braunton’s Exeter Road.

Owner Tom Honey, who started Stoned with ‘pop-up pizza’ at local beaches and holiday parks, said the Barnstaple shop was the natural next step.

“Take away is where we started in Croyde, and I think long-term it’s the way I want to go,” he said.

“Ultimately we want to be in cities and towns, so this feels like a step closer.

“Barnstaple is that first town and hopefully the first of a lot more.

“It’s a nice place to come to and Butchers Row is becoming a great foodie place. It’s great to be part of it.”

The 22-year-old has spent the past three months fitting out almost all of the Barnstaple takeaway himself.

He even took a HETAS training course so he could install the shop’s wood-fired pizza oven.

Tom Honey at the new Stoned in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart

“We’ve basically replicated what we’ve done in Braunton and so it has the same feel and looks like the same place,” said Tom.

“We are trying to prove we have a formula we can roll out and see how small a place we can operate in.

“If we can prepare and serve here we know we can move into cities and grow from there.

“Because it’s so small and because we’ve been doing it for a while we can be a bit more efficient.

“Here we will do delivery and collection, and people can order online or over the phone.”

Stoned is open Monday to Saturday from 4.30pm to 9pm.