Tristan Elmhirst spent nine months lovingly renovating the wagon when it was stolen from Weare Giffard between January 26-28 last year.

With still no sign of the missing wagon, police have closed their investigation just over a year on from the theft.

But all is not lost as a crowdfunding page has been set up to help Tristan, who builds tree houses for a living, replicate his project.

Tristan said the page, which was set up by a friend and is hoping to raise £5,000, was ‘a lovely idea’.

The gypsy wagon that was taken from Weare Giffard.

He told the Gazette: “I was pretty disappointed as there were lots of good leads thanks to so many people sharing the original post, I must have had at least five actual sightings of it on it’s way to London.

“Someone even got in contact and told me exactly who it was but wanted to remain anonymous so the police said they couldnt use that, which I thought was rather ridiculous.

“The original wagon was stolen about a month or two after I finally completed its renovation.

“The plan was to rent it out to events or for people to camp in it.

Tristan Elmhirst is appealing for help to replace his stolen gypsy wagon.

“I only managed to arrange two rentals before it was taken. I had only ever slept in it myself once which is the biggest shame.

“I hope to just get back to where i was just over a year ago and have a little business of my own to be proud of.”

The page is hoping to raise £5,000 and the description reads: “Although the wagon can never be replaced, perhaps a sad story can be turned into a happy one.

“Tristan’s hoping to raise some money to go towards to hand-building a new wagon.

The gypsy wagon that was taken from Weare Giffard.

“With time he could build a similar structure to the one which was stolen, and even start a small business again.

“Tristan would love nothing more than to take the time to build a new beautiful wagon with your help.”

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the investigation had closed following a ‘full and thorough investigation’ following a lack of evidence.

You can visit the crowdfunding page and donate here.