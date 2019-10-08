Visitors are invited to see the Forest School area of Sticklepath School in Barnstaple during its open day. Picture: contributed Visitors are invited to see the Forest School area of Sticklepath School in Barnstaple during its open day. Picture: contributed

It is an opportunity to see the campus on a normal school day, to get to know it and also to meet co-headteachers Richard Blunt and Sam Warner.

Student Guides will host the morning and offer a chance to experience the Forest School area and school grounds.

Visitors can meet the teachers and sample the learning at Sticklepath, including the specialist sport, art, music and drama provision.

They will hear more about the school's Growth Mindset approach to learning and experience the family focus of the school and how everyone values each other.

The open morning will run from 9.30am until 11.30am and prospective visitors are requested to pre-register their interest by contacting senior administrator Ellen Mitchell, although this is not essential.

The school can be contacted by calling 01271 342455, or to arrange a visit at an alternate time.