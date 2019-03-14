LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.34) NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: Steven Willats Name and address of premises: Cranford Cross Farm, St Giles, Great Torrington, EX38 7LA Nature of Proposed Variation:

1. To extend the period of the annual music festival to four consecutive days (Thursday to Sunday) from 15 July to 15 August.

2. To permit licensable activities from 10:00 to 01:00.

3. To amend the following conditions of licence:

*No more than 5,000 persons will be permitted on site at any one time unless agreed in advance with the police and local authority.

*A minimum of 6 security staff will be employed on site for the duration of the event. Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, Bideford, Devon EX39 2QS.

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by 3 April 2019. A copy of the application may be viewed at the Council Offices at Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00am and 4.30pm

Signed: Date: 6 March 2019

(Applicant)

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.