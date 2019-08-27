The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

Mr Tucker passed away on August 13 aged 60 following a short illness and his family and friends put the word out for motorcyclists to join the funeral cortege as it made its way to North Devon Crematorium.

They responded in their droves, with people of all ages and bikes of all makes, types and sizes, from scooters to huge trikes.

Speaking on Monday, his wife Sue paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'soulmate'.

She said: "I have never heard a bad word uttered against Steve, every-one that knew him loved and respected him, and that includes myself.

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

"I am proud to have been his partner and eventually in 2010 he made me his wife, I have no sour memories of him not a single one - all I feel is love and admiration for the man that was my life."

The 9.40am service at the crematorium is being followed by a wake at 11.15am at The Park Hotel in Barnstaple, with all welcome to attend.

Any donations can be made to North Devon Hospice or care of R P Byrom & Son funeral directors.

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin

The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin The funeral convoy of hundreds of bikers for Hedgehog Motorcycles owner Steve Tucker makes its way through Barnstaple town centre. Picture: Tony Gussin