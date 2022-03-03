Celebrate International Women's Day with a Saunton sunset paddle out

“I wanted to create a space where women empower women in everything that they do. To share life, create friendships and be supportive to one another,” explains Ella Louise Sullivan, founder of the Saunton Surf Sisters.

That’s why she has organised a women’s paddle out at Saunton beach to celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022. Any female with a board is welcome to join.

Surfing can be a difficult sport to master, especially when you’re learning in cold sea temperatures around North Devon. Women’s surf groups help to cultivate a community for female surfers looking to progress, who might feel intimidated by male-dominated line-ups.

Having a group of fellow surfers with you in the line-up can help you progress as a surfer, because you can learn from the more experienced surfers, how to communicate with others in the water, and develop a safe surfing etiquette.

“A group of women who come together is already a special and creative thing,” adds Sullivan. “Women change the dynamic in the water, but it always seems to feel more creative, nurturing and fun. There's nothing like your girls cheering you on a wave!” By organising the paddle-out on International Women’s day, Sullivan hopes that this event will bring the North Devon community together to celebrate both women and surfing.

“Saunton Surf Sisters is a local girls surf crew that is not exclusive to just surfing. We like to take sea dips, organise meals, do yoga, skate, climb and just connect with each other over a coffee,’ adds Ella. “Just come try and make a connection with another woman, slowly these connections build up and then a community is made. And that's what we are here for. To build connections and build community. These things take time and hopefully, in the next couple of years, we will have a brilliant community of women, who surf and support one another.”

Women that surf spend their spare time hunting waves. They dedicate themselves to deciphering surf forecasts, attach boards on top of cars and brave the bleak British weather to change into neoprene wetsuits at outdoor car parks. Whether they prefer longboarding on smaller waves, or charge up to the line-up during a big swell, or choose fair-weather surfing in perfect conditions, female surfers are out here breaking down barriers for the next generation.

In professional surfing, the disparity of treatment between male and female athletes is making progress, including the issue of the gender pay gap for competition winners. As of 2019, the World Surfing League has ensured that both men and women receive equal prize money on their Championship Tour, which manifested through the hard work of high-level female athletes (and their male counter-parts) who were willing to stand up and demand equal pay. Whereas Sullivan argues that in British grassroots surfing, women have yet to earn the same respect.

“Unfortunately, a lot of my peers feel that pressure and lack of support in the line-up,” explains Sullivan. “So, I wanted to bring together this community of women to create a space of joy, learning and stoke, and take away any sense of intimidation.”

‘Women in surfing’ is still a phrase that’s yet to be taken seriously, and the only way to do that is for us to celebrate and champion one another. To show support for each other when we catch a good one, celebrate each other’s wins and create a safe space for everyone to feel included in the water.

If you are female and own a surfboard, then you’re invited. Participants will arrive at Saunton beach for 5.30pm, meet at the entrance to the beach then paddle out into the sea for 5.45pm to form a circle in the sea. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/sauntonsurfsisters

