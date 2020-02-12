Members of Ilfracombe's Rotary clubs have presented £500 to 722 Squadron Chivenor Air Cadets.

Each year the cadets help with marshalling car parking at the overnight trek on Exmoor, which raises money for North Devon Hospice and Children's Hospice South West.

They will be back in action when StarTrek returns on Saturday, March 7, with teams of walkers setting off on eight or 16 mile routes around a location which will be kept secret until the last minute.

It is fully marshalled with full safety and support services on hand throughout the night.

Now in its 27th year, StarTrek has raised more than £900,000 for both hospices plus local good causes.

To find out more about the event or register a team for this year, visit www.rotary-startrek.org.uk .