Walkers study their maps before setting off on a previous StarTrek. Picture: Stephen Hancock Walkers study their maps before setting off on a previous StarTrek. Picture: Stephen Hancock

Organisers announced the news on the Rotary StarTrek Challenge Facebook page earlier this week and said they were working to come up with a new date for the event after calling it off this Saturday (March 7).

The charity trek for Children's Hospice South West and North Devon Hospice sees teams of walkers tackle the full 16-mile route or eight-mile half trek, at an Exmoor location which is kept a secret until close to the event.

The statement said the weather conditions recently had resulted in high and fast-running water courses on the moor, together with saturated ground on the route and surrounds.

The Rotary spokesman said: "We know this is a great disappointment to those who have signed up for the challenge but I am sure you understand that the safety of walkers and volunteer helpers is paramount in an event like this.

"The decision has not been taken lightly and we are currently working hard to reschedule the event. We hope that those of you who have signed up for this can continue to support us and will be able to take part when we reschedule.

"We hope to be able to advise of a new date in the coming week or so."

The event will still welcome more walkers and the postponement is an opportunity for more people to sign up - go to https://www.rotary-startrek.org.uk/ to find out more.