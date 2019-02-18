StarTrek 2018. Picture: Stephen Hancock StarTrek 2018. Picture: Stephen Hancock

The Exmoor night-time walk will take place on Saturday, March 2, with teams of four to six walkers invited to take on the eight mile half trek or 16 mile full trek and raise money for Children’s Hospice South West and North Devon Hospice.

Base camp will be a closely guarded secret until just before the event, but it will be staffed through the night with volunteers ready to provide refreshments to the walkers before, during and after their walk.

Using maps, compass and deciphering clues along the way, walkers make their way between marshalled checkpoints over a variety of terrain.

Rotary volunteers, St John Ambulance and Raynet assisted search and rescue will be on hand and everything is done to ensure walkers’ complete safety.

Find out more and sign up now at www.rotary-startrek.org.uk .

