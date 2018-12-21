The Muddy Boots from Pilton. Picture: Tony Gussin The Muddy Boots from Pilton. Picture: Tony Gussin

Organisers have promised the night-time walk on Exmoor this March will be the biggest and best yet as it bids to raise money for North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice South West.

Teams of walkers are invited to navigate a 16 mile route across varied terrain using map and compass while solving clues along the way – there is also an eight mile half trek option.

StarTrek 2019 will take place on Saturday, March 2 at an Exmoor location that will be kept a secret until the last minute.

Registrations for StarTrek 2019 are now open and teams are encouraged to sign up early to take advantage of the early-bird offer that ends on December 31.

Volunteers helping out at StarTrek last year. Picture: Stephen Hancock Volunteers helping out at StarTrek last year. Picture: Stephen Hancock

Since its debut in 1992 the event organised by both Ilfracombe Rotary clubs has become a rite-of-passage for adventurous types across the South West looking for a new challenge.

Organiser Paul Williams, said: “We are aiming to make the 2019 event the biggest and best yet, by having the largest number of teams taking part and creating the most spectacular route we

can dream up.

“Exmoor is the most incredible setting for this event, and we always aim to put together a route which is challenging but also spectacular.

One of the StarTrek 2018 teams gets ready to go out on the moor. Picture: Stephen Hancock One of the StarTrek 2018 teams gets ready to go out on the moor. Picture: Stephen Hancock

“Seeing the moor by moonlight is a very special experience, so Star Trek really does offer a unique challenge to those who are keen on a bit of adventure.”

Full support and safety services are provided on the night, as well as hot food, drinks and refreshments for the walkers, with volunteers working throughout the night to keep everyone comfortable.

Paul added: “Now is the time to set your goals for 2019, so make the commitment, step up to the challenge, and sign up for StarTrek now.”

“Teams of four to six are encouraged to enter, and even if you have never used a map and compass before, there will be the chance to learn before the big night.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are an experienced navigator, or a novice looking for a new experience. We will be running some courses to help people use a map and compass, so StarTrek really is an event for everyone who’s looking for a challenge.”

To find out more or sign up, go to www.rotary-startrek.org.uk .