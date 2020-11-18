The bright yellow van from Standout Campers at Chivenor is used by rappers Ransom FA and FOS to tour the country checking out the UK’s underground rap scene.

The van was kitted out with a mobile recording studio and so far there are three episodes available to view on BBC iPlayer.

Callum Webb, showroom manager at Standout Campers, said: “BBC producer, Rach Lennon, contacted us as she wanted a distinctive yellow camper that was stylish and eye catching.

“She had been recommended to look at our website, through one of her contacts, Rach was impressed with choice and quality of campers available on the Standout Campers website and enquired whether it could be used for the production.”

Business owners Greg and Brad Webb have more than 30 years of experience converting VW vans.

They have created this love of campers into a successful business converting, customising, building and selling camper vans for all requirements, as well as operating a large hire fleet.

You can watch the show on BBC iPlayer at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p08sw0pl/episodes/guide .