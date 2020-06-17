Stagecoach Performing Arts Barnstaple students are enjoying live masterclasses at home with West End professionals. Stagecoach Performing Arts Barnstaple students are enjoying live masterclasses at home with West End professionals.

From choreography to vocals, acting, puppetry and make up, there is a range of performing arts tuition available on the school’s Facebook page.

Today (Wednesday, June 17) there is a West End vocal tutorial with performer Emma Kingston at 3pm.

On Wednesday, June 24 there is a choreography masterclass on the West End smash hit Aladdin and on Saturday, July 4 Jess Parker, the resident director at hit puppet show Avenue Q, will join North Devon audiences for her second workshop on puppetry.

The sessions are moving to Saturday as it is expected many students will be back at school and there is a Phantom of the Opera vocal class on Saturday, July 11.

Kate Ridley-Holloway at Stagecoach said: “Although it isn’t the same as working with our fabulous students in person each week, it is still an exciting opportunity to work with lots of industry professionals from the Westend that would otherwise be busy performing.

“And we are of course working behind the scenes whilst all of this happens, with lots of awesome ideas coming together for when we can return - including a Summer Stagecoach Festival.

“The live workshops have worked really well with lots of participants both live and using the videos on our page afterwards. We have even had some Q&A sessions with the performers after their workshops to get an insight into the industry.

“There will be lots more workshops over the coming weeks and we would love to hear suggestions on what people would like to see next.”

There is a new website full of pre-recorded workshops at www.stagecoachathome.com and to view the live sessions, visit the Stagecoach Performing Arts Barnstaple Facebook page.