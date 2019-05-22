Operator Stagecoach South West will run the N21 on every Friday into Saturday, and Saturday into Sunday between midnight and 4am until the end of the year.

The route, which starts on Friday, May 31, follows a trial which took place in December last year.

The service will cover the same route as the daytime 21 bus, travelling from Bideford to Barnstaple via Fremington and Bickington, and Barnstaple to Ilfracombe via Braunton.

Ilfracombe is a new addition to the nighttime route. Residents started a petition during the December trial for the town to be included in the service.

Paul Clark, operations director at Stagecoach South West, said: "We are delighted to be enhancing the current Night Bus service and extending the current N21 service to Ilfracombe.

"After introducing the N21 last Christmas between Braunton, Barnstaple and Bideford, the Night Buses have proved very popular with residents and visitors alike, and it has been great to receive such positive feedback on the service.

"We hope that many more people will be able to benefit from` the new routes and that these changes will provide a more convenient and regular service for people travelling during the late and early hours."

Users of the service will be able to pay using contactless, and are able to buy a 'niterider' ticket, which grants unlimited travel along the route from 7pm, for £3.