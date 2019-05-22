Operator Stagecoach South West will run the N21 on every Friday into Saturday, and Saturday into Sunday between midnight and 4am until the end of the year. The route, which starts on Friday, May 31, follows a trial which took place in December last year. The service will cover the same route as the daytime 21 bus, travelling from Bideford to Barnstaple via Fremington and Bickington, and Barnstaple to Ilfracombe via Braunton. Ilfracombe is a new addition to the nighttime route. Residents started a petition during the December trial for the town to be included in the service. Paul Clark, operations director at Stagecoach South West, said: