Staff feedback puts local healthcare trust 'above average'

Published: 9:00 AM March 16, 2021

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT) has again scored well in this year’s national NHS Staff Survey, in comparison with similar trusts, despite facing a challenging year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

All NHS organisations take part in the NHS Staff Survey, which is the largest annual workforce survey in the world. Staff are asked to anonymously share their views about their workplace and job satisfaction. It is an important indicator of how staff feel about working for their particular NHS trust.

Key findings from the survey

NDHT ranks first in the country for support from immediate managers compared to other similar trusts for the second year in a row

NDHT scores above average in 9 of the 10 survey themes, with 1 theme equalling the average score

Declines have been seen across 70% of questions when compared to 2019, reflecting the difficult year that NDHT and the NHS as a whole has and continues to experience

Overall, NDHT scores around Health and Wellbeing have increased, with more staff reporting that they feel the organisation takes positive action on health and wellbeing.

NDHT scores have declined in other areas around staff wellbeing, with more staff reporting work related stress and MSK problems as a result of work related activities

NDHT has seen an increase in staff thinking about leaving the organisation, with greater numbers of staff considering retiring

For the second year running, even more staff would recommend the Trust as a place to work and more staff are reporting that they would be happy with the standard of care if a friend or relative needed treatment

Suzanne Tracey, chief executive of NDHT and the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our 2020 staff survey results clearly reflect the impact that the pandemic has had. In my experience, even though the NHS often faces intense pressure, this last year has been like nothing we have experienced before.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff is a top priority for the Trust, and in light of these challenges, it is pleasing to report that our staff feel we have supported them in this area. We know that more remains to be done, and we are committed to developing our offer so that we can continue to best support our staff.

“There is no doubt that our staff are pivotal to the safe delivery of high quality patient care, and my pledge is to keep listening to and engaging with staff, particularly as we progress our integration with the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E).

“I want to also put on record my thanks and appreciation for the dedication, endeavour and skill that our staff bring to work every day and in meeting the challenges we have faced during the last year. I am immensely proud of each and every member of our team.”