Staff at Wimpy Barnstaple receive special bonus

Published: 11:43 AM September 28, 2021

Staff at the Wimpy fast-food restaurant in Barnstaple High Street have been given a special bonus by the restaurant’s owners.

All full and part time staff at the Wimpy Barnstaple received a wonderful surprise bonus, when the owners, the Malek Family, decided to give all their loyal employees an extra week’s pay as a way for the family to say thank you for working the last 18 months under very difficult Covid conditions.

Rob Malek stated: “We are extremely proud of each and every one of our team for the amazing hard work, loyalty, resilience, commitment, and flexibility shown during these challenging Covid times.

“This has enabled Wimpy Barnstaple to remain open at all times and the family are delighted to thank and recognise the staff with this bonus.”

The Barnstaple restaurant is one of 68 Wimpy restaurants across the UK but it is the only remaining Wimpy restaurant in Devon