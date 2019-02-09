St Mary’s Primary School was awarded the County Education Programme Award at the Devon Tennis Awards in Exeter.

The ceremony on Wednesday, January 30, saw the school pip Exeter College and Torbay Sports Partnership to the post.

The school was nominated by the Atlantic Racquet Centre (ARC), who do considerable work in facilitating tennis to over 400 children at the school.

Stephanie Golson, PE subject leader, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the school and a wonderful reflection on the ARC.

“Tennis teaching and coaching has moved on immeasurably since their involvement with the school and we would like to thank coaches Lottie Koval and Tom Vinall for the input that they have.

“Their enthusiasm has raised children’s interest in and excitement for tennis so that, as well as playing tennis in school, a number of our children now attend tennis session at the Atlantic Racquet Centre.”

The school will now be put forward to the regional finals of the Lawn Tennis Association Awards Programme.