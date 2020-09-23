Bridget Ardill was the overall winner and winner of the front/rear garden category in the St John's Garden Centre Summer of 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition. Bridget Ardill was the overall winner and winner of the front/rear garden category in the St John's Garden Centre Summer of 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition.

Nick Oliver and staff at the centres at Newport and Ashford quickly noticed the coronavirus lockdown saw many more people take to their gardens to plant and cultivate, so they organised the Summer of 2020 Photo Competition.

There was a huge response as people sent in entries for the categories of front/rear garden, vegetable garden, hanging basket/container, wildlife garden and junior garden, all judged by independent judge John Barthram.

Nick Oliver now plans to make the competition an annual event.

He said: “We were thrilled with the response to our photographic competition we ran this summer, gardeners truly entered into the spirit of it which gave the judge a hard time in choosing the winners.

The wildlife garden category winner in the St John's Garden Centre Summer of 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition was Amber Cassinelli with this charming hedgehog picture.

“The competition also helped compensate for the lack of our regular events at the garden centres which were cancelled due to the pandemic.”

The St John's Garden Centre Summer of 2020 Lockdown Photography Competition rear garden catehory winner was Bernard Cook.