Squires Fish and Chip Restaurant in Braunton said a member of its back of house staff had tested positive for the Covid-19, with three other members of staff self-isolating.

The Exeter Road restaurant said it was working with Public Health England and local authorities to determine its next steps.

It said it had ‘no reason to believe’ anyone who has dined at the restaurant is at risk.

An announcement from the restaurant on Facebook said: “Our staff have all worked incredibly hard to maintain a Covid-safe environment and although this is disappointing we are hoping that our Covid measures have reduced any spread.

“The member of staff is isolating as well as three other members of staff as a precaution. Test and Trace has not yet requested this but we would rather be over cautious.

“We have no reason to believe anyone that has dined with us is at risk.

“Thank you for all your support and we will open again as soon as we can.”