Spring statement tax cuts 'will benefit North Devon' says MP

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby says ‘people in North Devon will benefit’ from today’s Spring Statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Chancellor Sunak has said that workers will get an effective tax cut as the National Insurance threshold will be raised by £3,000.

There will also be a 5p reduction in fuel duty, which will come into force at 6pm this evening (March 23). The basic rate of income tax will be reduced from 20 per cent to 19 per cent before Parliament ends in 2024.

Financial journalist Martin Lewis has criticised the plan, he told Radio 5 Live: “The cost-of-living crisis is still going to be a substantial net loss in people’s real income over the next year and what has happened today will not cover that for people on lower or higher incomes but it will mitigate some of the impact.

“There will still be many people who will be struggling and having to choose between freezing and starving but there will be fewer.

“And there will be clearly be people who are going to have to curtail their lifestyles due to the cost of living... and some of them won’t have to curtail it quite as much.”

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon said: “The situation in Ukraine reminds us that the United Kingdom’s security and ability to be a force for good in the world is in large part because of the strength of the economy.

“But the steps the United Kingdom are taking to sanction Russia are not cost free for people at home: the biggest impact will be for working families.

“In order to protect the progress made in our economic recovery and help families with the cost of living, the Chancellor is delivering a new Tax Plan to reduce and reform taxes over the course of this Parliament – helping working people and turbocharging economic growth.

“The tough but responsible decisions to fix public finances taken by this Conservative Government means that taxes are being cut, debt is falling and public spending is increasing.

“Today, the Chancellor announced his new Tax Plan to reduce and reform taxes across the United Kingdom – tackling the cost of living and incentivising private sector-led growth.

“People in North Devon will benefit from the Government’s plan to deliver on the biggest cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century.

“The IMF said the UK had the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year – today’s announcement from the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, seeks to remain responsible on public spending and public finances to protect and increase this growth whilst helping families with the cost of living.

“Because we made the right calls at the right time, our economy is recovering strongly from the pandemic with the fastest growth in the G7 – but households globally are seeing increased living costs due to factors including Covid and the worldwide rise in gas prices.

“The war in Ukraine will further impact our cost of living for certain, but it is a small price to pay compared to what those caught up on the ground are having to face.

“The Chancellor today, building on the £21 billions of support we have already put in place has laid out some further measures to help.

“I must stress that what the Government is doing, while it will help, will not solve every problem. We must move away from assuming that Government can solve every problem. It cannot, but it can help.

“I was very pleased to see a reduction in fuel duty for a full twelve months. Petrol and diesel costs affect everyone, particularly in rural areas like North Devon. But it is not just about filling up the family car but all the goods we require like food and clothes must get to us somehow. The cost of fuel affects everything and has a significant impact on inflation. We can try to buy less or choose differently, scrimp and save, or turn our heating down but we must all eat, and all food prices as many local farmers have reminded me are linked to delivery and preparation costs and the cost of fuel is a significant factor in both.

“It is very easy for the opposition to say they would have gone further and done more or something differently. I cannot remember any time any opposition has said anything other than this after any Budget or Spring Statement. It is very to criticise, it is not easy to balance need, deliverability and proportionality while taking into account micro and macro-economic conditions as well as looking at both the short and long term.

“I welcome the zero percent VAT for vital home energy improvements and a removal of all of the red tape associated with it. The NICS threshold increase will mean a tax cut for around 70% of households after taking into account the Health and Social Care levy. Lowering taxes for the North Devon households who need the support the most.

“On top of the fifty percent reduction in business rates for retail and hospitality businesses I welcomed the employment allowance reductions that will reduce taxes for small business as employers by £1000.

“We are strengthening our economy with the security of faster growth, more resilient public finances, and security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said: “It is only because this Conservative Government is taking the tough but responsible decisions that we can announce taxes are being cut and debt is falling.

“Today’s new Tax Plan will help families with the cost of living, create the conditions for private sector-led growth, and share the proceeds of growth fairly.

“We are delivering the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century, and that is only possible because of the disciplined approach to public spending that only a Conservative government can provide.”