Spreading a little glee at Children's Hospice South West

This Christmas, British Garden Centres launched a new initiative to raise money and deliver incredibly large Christmas packages to children’s hospices in the UK. The carefully curated collection of items will bring the hospice gardens to life through the winter and beyond.

This initiative involved all customers and the amazing real Christmas Trees the centres sell each year. By buying a tree from British Garden Centres, you are supporting this wonderful gift as 50p from every fresh-cut Christmas tree sale goes towards making Christmas a little better for the life-limited children cared for at the hospices. The initiative is known as “Spread a little glee, for 50p”.

The gift package includes bird food and feeders, a bird table and even a birdbath. The birds will certainly enjoy it and many more will likely visit as well. This gift parcel will be delivered to 52 Children's Hospice in the UK just before Christmas.

Amy Stubbs, who is part of the British Garden Centres family, said: “We hope everyone in the hospices’ enjoys this gift, and it brings a smile to their face. Having these products will encourage a lot of birds and wildlife into the gardens for everyone to enjoy. It’ll be a lovely feature to the gardens.”

British Garden Centres always takes part in charity events throughout the year and this one is particularly special to them as it is bringing joy to children, parents, and carers.

British Garden Centres (BGC) is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group and second largest garden centre group in the UK with 58 centres around the country. The group is owned by The Stubbs family, who also own and operate Woodthorpe Leisure Park.



BGC launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brother Charles and Robert Stubbs and has expanded rapidly ever since. In 2021, the group opened their 58th location, Harrogate Garden Centre. In 2018 the group only owned 10 centres and three years later there are 58 British Garden Centre destinations in the country.

For more information, please visit the website, www.britishgardencentres.com