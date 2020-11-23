Man left with broken jaw after boxing spectators scrap on Bideford Quay

Published: 3:04 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 9:31 AM December 15, 2020

A group of spectators at an amateur boxing night ended up staging the last fight of the evening with a punch up on Bideford Quay.

Friends CJ Yarde, Ryan Mayhew, and his nephew Josh clashed with victim Andrew Short and his son Josh in the incident on November 8 last year.

There had already been scuffles in the car park of the Durrant House Hotel, which hosted the boxing event, and in the Palace night club in King Street.

Yarde and the two Mayhews were thrown out of the front entrance of the nightclub by door staff while Mr Short and his son were asked to leave by a side door.

The two groups came together again after Mr Short and his son walked down the High Street while the others used an alleyway leading directly from the club.

You may also want to watch:

Yarde hit Mr Short with a single punch which left him unconscious on the pavement, while both the others tried to punch Josh Short without success.

The entire incident on the Quay was caught on CCTV, which was played to a Judge at Exeter Crown Court.

Yarde, aged 27, of Riverside Court, Bideford, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and Ryan Mayhew, aged 26 and Josh, aged 27, both of Churchill Road, East-the-Water, admitted affray.

Yarde was jailed for a year, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £400 compensation and do 200 hours of unpaid community work. The others were both ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and all three were ordered to pay a total of £1,000 costs between them.

Recorder Miss Suzanne Chalmers said: ”There may have been a certain amount of boxing bravado after your group had been watching a boxing match.

“The victim personal statement of Mr Andrew Short says he was left with anxiety and was unable to carry on performing his public service with the RNLI.”

Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the ill feeling between the two groups started in the car park of the Durrant House Hotel after the boxing night on November 8 last year.

Both went on to the Caesars Palace nightclub but were ejected after further incidents inside the club and at the exit. All those involved ended up meeting again on the Quay in the early hours of the next day.

Richard Crabb, for Yarde, said he is a hard-working man with family responsibilities who foolishly got involved in someone else’s argument.

He said:”The adrenaline was flowing and the alcohol was flowing. They had been to the boxing and there had been a scuffle that was nothing to do with him.

“He went to the Quay, which is where everyone ends up in Bideford and saw Mr Short coming towards him. As he told the writer of the probation report, what happened next was poor decision making.

“He threw one punch. It was too good a punch. He should have been in the boxing tournament and not on the Quay.”

Jason Beal, for Josh Mayhew, and Herc Ashworth, for Ryan, said they both have family responsibilities and acted out of character in the heat of the moment.