Neville Staple is a hugely influential figure in British music and he will be bringing his band to The Factory, at Petroc Brannams Campus, on November 1.

With The Specials he led the ska movement amidst the punk of the late 1970s.

"I remember the massive reactions to the hit songs like Ghost Town, Too Much Too Young and Gangsters and fans still write to me about my rugged, energetic and fun stage presence," said Staple.

"The way we bring ska to the mainstream is by mixing Jamaican music with the English punky style. I love performing live and always include my Specials hits, along with other career favourites. Every show is like a massive party where the brilliant fans love to stomp or sing-along."

The Coventry-based musician received an honorary degree from Arden University, Coventry, for his efforts to defuse racial tension through innovation and music.

Most recently, he has dedicated his time to promoting anti-knife crime, working with various groups and youth projects following the fatal stabbing of his 21-year-old grandson in 2018.

Visit thefactoryvenue.co.uk/2019/05/27/nevile-staple-band/ for tickets and show details.