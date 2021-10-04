Published: 12:05 PM October 4, 2021

Jed Mason of Jed Mason Plumbing & Heating has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer - Credit: Friends of Jed

This November a special gig to help raise money to help a North Devon man with stage four cancer receive pioneering treatment will take place in Barnstaple.

The big-sound Soul Intention band are hosting a special benefit gig on Friday, November 19, at the Barnstaple Social Club from 8pm.

The gig is being organised to help raise urgently needed funds for Jed Mason who will be known by many for the bright orange and silver livery on his Jed Mason Plumbing and Heating vans.

Jed was recently diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer for which he was offered palliative care. However, there is hope as the Royal Marsden Hospital in London have agreed to treat Jed by using new pioneering cancer drugs and chemotherapy technology.

Unfortunately, to fight this horrible disease Jed will need to be a private patient to take full advantage of this treatment.

It was originally estimated that this treatment would be £70,000 to cover the treatment and travel costs to and from the Royal Marsden London clinic. So, Jed's wife Mel immediately set up the Just Giving page https://friendsofjed.uk

In under two weeks Mel and Jed’s JustGiving page has raised more than £75,000.

Once Jed arrived in London to start his treatment, it became clear that a more realistic figure of £100,000 was needed and so friends of Jed have started hosting fundraising events to help support him. This soul and Motown dance evening is just one of those events.

This is a ticketed event, with tickets costing £10 each. They can be purchased from Barnstaple Ex-Servicemen and Social Club, St George’s Road, Barnstaple EX32 7AU or via the events page on https://www.facebook.com/soulintentionsw

There will be a raffle during the interval for which donations would be welcomed. For any enquiries regarding this event call Terry on 07980- 420754 or email promo@soulintention.org

The family have been overwhelmed by the support Jed has received. They hope that by helping raise money for his pioneering cancer treatment that not only will he benefit but so will many others in the future.