Teachers Nicki Lyall and Stuart Broadbent with some of the Southmead Primary School children and their painted rocks that will be hidden around Braunton to mark the school's 50th anniversary. Picture: Tony Gussin Teachers Nicki Lyall and Stuart Broadbent with some of the Southmead Primary School children and their painted rocks that will be hidden around Braunton to mark the school's 50th anniversary. Picture: Tony Gussin

Children and staff painted rocks and pebbles in the style of artists from the past five decades and hid them around the village with an invitation for the community to find them.

Anyone who brings a rock back to the school will automatically be entered in a draw with voucher prizes from local companies.

Headteacher Nick Plumb said: “Ever since, we have been receiving daily visits from children from all over the village and other members of our community of all ages. I am very proud of our children as the rocks looks great and furthermore, it is really bringing our community together.

“Our office staff are regularly having stones returned and having a chat to our locals. It is lovely to tell them what is going on in our school and find out a little about them too. The number of people who have returned them who used to come to this school is amazing.

The eye-catching geometric design of Southmead School, pictured shortly after it opened in 1968. Picture: Southmead The eye-catching geometric design of Southmead School, pictured shortly after it opened in 1968. Picture: Southmead

My thanks goes out to the community as the children are so excited when their rock is returned. Everyone who returns a rock will be entered into our raffles for vouchers for prizes from local businesses so please keep searching.”

**** The school is also hosting a car boot sale on Saturday, February 16, to raise money to buy laptops and resources for its new forest school on site. Weather permitting, sellers are welcome to set up from 11am, with buyers from noon. Tables are £5, cars £8 and vans £10. For more details call the office on 01271 812448.