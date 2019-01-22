The eye-catching geometric design of Southmead School, pictured shortly after it opened in 1968. Picture: Southmead The eye-catching geometric design of Southmead School, pictured shortly after it opened in 1968. Picture: Southmead

From the end of January, Southmead Rocks will see pupils and their parents hiding colourfully painted rocks and pebbles around the village for the community to find.

Those who return them to the school from February 1 will be entered into a free draw with vouchers donated by local companies up for grabs.

The children have been working with local artist James Young, who has helped select artists of the past 50 years for inspiration, including Yayoi Kusama, Bridget Riley and Frank Stella.

Each year group has had its own artist and pupils have decorated their rocks in that style.

It is hoped the community will embrace the idea and once all the rocks have been returned the aim is to use them to create and artwork installation outside the school.

The school officially opened in September 1968 and headteacher Nicholas Plumb said: “We are part of the community and the idea of Southmead Rocks is to bring the community to us.

“There are a variety of celebrations and activities throughout the school year to celebrate the anniversary, which will culminate with a big party at the end of the summer term.”

Parents and children will be asked to place their painted rocks within a three-mile radius of the school.

Anyone who finds a rock is invited to return it to the school in Wrafton Road, during school hours or at the weekend there will be a box outside to place them in (please include a sheet with your name and contact number).

The school would like to thank all the pupils for producing their artwork and St John’s Garden Centre at Ashford for providing the rocks.