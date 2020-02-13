The attack happened between 1.30am and 2am on Saturday, February 8 outside the Spar shop in The Square.

The victim of the unprovoked attack was a 24-year-old man.

Four men were involved in the assault, with one throwing a punch knocking the victim unconscious and breaking his jaw so badly he needed surgery and two plates fitted.

Police understand there were several people who witnessed the assault and others who came to the aid of the victim.

An appeal has been launched for anyone with information which could help police to come forward.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference CR/012305/20.