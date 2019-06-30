The Jaguar Primary Schools Challenge finalists. The Jaguar Primary Schools Challenge finalists.

The Crystal Car Racing team, all aged nine and 10-years-old and from South Molton United C of E Primary School, won awards at the Jaguar Primary School Challenge.

The event is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) challenge which offers primary school children an exciting and engaging engineering project.

It sees teams of children design, make, test and race a miniature racing car, and working on this project for many months.

The Crystal team won the verbal presentation award, and impressed judges when they talked through the work that they had done, with one judge saying that they were "blown away by the standard of presentation, their energy and engaging style."

The Crystal Car Racing display. The Crystal Car Racing display.

The team also placed second in the final challenge, where teams were asked to build a miniature electric car of the future which showcases automated, connected, electric, shared features (ACES) with a visual display of their ideas.

Students are judged on every element of their work, including a written portfolio, a project presentation, and their engineering designs to a panel of experts from Jaguar Land Rover, alongside to the all-important track racing.