The local company hopes to set an official Guinness World Record on Sunday, September 15 by making the giant ball and having it flown in to the town centre.

It will be an occasion for everyone with activities throughout the day with refreshments, a live stage and children's rides.

It all starts at 10am with a helicopter due in at midday to lower the ball onto a specially made kicking tee, where judgement will begin by Guinness officials.

To beat the current record, the new ball will have to be bigger than 4.7 metres long and 2.95 metres high.

That ball was used to promote the Hong Kong Sevens tournament of 2011.

Aramis director Vic Mahajan said: "We will be really proud to break this record, not just for ourselves but for the whole North Devon community."

In September last year, the attention was also on South Molton when Tour of Britain history was made as the cyclists passed indoors - through the pannier marker - for the first time.

Nobody is quite sure yet how big this ball will be, but Aramis is confident the record will be broken, and the company plans to do it in spectacular style.

South Molton district councillor Matt Bushell said: "It is such a joy that Aramis have offered our community this exciting world record attempt.

"It was clear from the outset that they pride themselves on pushing the boundaries of their sector, not only with this project but also with previous awards they have won for innovation."

Aramis also designs and manufactures innovative scrum machines. It has a contract with Premiership side Worcester Warriors to provide training and scrummage equipment.