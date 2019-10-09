The incident took place at around 8am on Thursday, October 3.

The victim - a man in his 20s - was walking through South Molton Commuity Woodland leading out to Pathfields Business Park.

He was approached by the male suspect, who barged into his shoulder while wearing his black balaclava.

The suspect told the victim he had a knife and demanded he hand his wallet over before he fled through the woodland.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward. It is believed a man on a push bike and some dog walkers were in the area at the time.

The suspect is described as a young man of slim build and around 5ft, 11ins tall.

He was wearing a full-face black ribbed balaclava, with only the eyes and mouth exposed. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up and black jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/089547/19.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via the Crimestoppers website.