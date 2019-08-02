The incident took place on Thursday (August 2) at 7pm near South Molton Skatepark off Mill Street and New Road.

A 17-year-old was approached by the two men and punched in the face before the pair stole his bag, money and phone.

The teenager was taken to North Devon District Hospital with a possible fractured jaw.

Police carried out a search of the scene. A police dog was able to retrieve a phone which had been discarded.

An appeal has been launched to locate the two men, who are both believed to be around 30 years of age.

Police are looking for one white male and one black male. Both were wearing shorts and T-shirts covered in paint.

It is believed the men may have been drinking in a nearby pub prior to the incident, or could have been working in the town during the day.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/069195/19