South Molton was among 1,000 markets which entered the NABMA (National Association of British Markets) Great British Market Awards 2020.

At the national finals in Birmingham the town went up against major cities and towns to secure a place on the top 10 list of Britain's Favourite Market, losing out to the eventual winner of Grainger Market in Newcastle.

Alongside success at the NABMA awards South Molton market has also been awarded a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor with numerous reviews mentioning the friendly atmosphere.

Town clerk Andrew Coates said: "To be able to compete with such big city markets is an incredible achievement and is testament to how hard the market team work to make our market a success."

South Molton Pannier Market has a number of events planned for the year ahead and has recently seen an upturn in bookings to ensure it was fully booked for the first time during the winter months.

