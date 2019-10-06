South Molton Men's Shed's new Cemetery Workshop base in Mill Street is a former chapel, rented to the group by the town council.

Mayor Paul Henderson, who cut the ribbon on September 11, said: "To me, this is the ultimate in recycling where we have many retired individuals with a lifetime of skill sets who are repairing items that may otherwise be simply thrown away or discarded.

"An added benefit is that the Men's Shed also provides social wellbeing for individuals who may find the traditional range of clubs/societies available to them as not particularly relevant."

It provides facilities and a social setting for those interested in activities and projects involving woodwork, metalwork and other crafts and skills. The group promotes friendship for men and women, including the retired and others who would benefit from personal contact.

It has run woodcraft courses for school children with challenging behaviour.

The group meets on Wednesdays (10am-midday). Contact John Price at johnprice888@outlook.com or on 01769 574109.