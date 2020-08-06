Inside the newly refurbished and extended South Molton Medical Centre. Picture: Trevor Brayley Inside the newly refurbished and extended South Molton Medical Centre. Picture: Trevor Brayley

The conclusion of the phased revamp and extension of the town centre GP practice was a socially-distanced ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, (August 6).

The works will increase its clinical capacity to include an extra eight consulting rooms, improved reception areas, a new double height waiting area and improved accessibility to allow staff to continue to provide modern healthcare to patients.

The construction was carried out by Morgan Sindall following a design by architects the David Wilson Partnership.

The project was jointly funded by the South Molton Medical Centre Partnership and the NHS England Estates and Technology Transformation Fund.

Practice manager Maria Hosegood said: “South Molton Medical Centre is delighted to be able to offer our enhanced premises to our patients delivered in amongst these challenging times for both staff and patients. “The light and spacious facility we now occupy has given us additional clinical space for extra staff including our Primary Care Network First care physiotherapist, social prescriber and clinical pharmacist as well as additional GP rooms, as well as providing training rooms for future GPs and practice nurses.

“The finished building has come at a time when it is difficult due to Covid-19 and social distancing to be able to share widely but please be aware we all look forward to the day we can have a proper open event to share with all our patients and the wider community of South Molton.”

On behalf of the practice she thanked architects Ross Hunt and David Wilson as well as Heath Boyer, Morgan Sindall site manager.

Work began on the site in early 2018 and has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hunt praised the Morgan Sindall contractors for working with the centre staff to ensure the project was delivered safely amid challenging circumstances during Covid-19.

He said: “We hope that the increased facilities, significant access improvements and the light filled interior spaces will benefit both patients and staff alike and aid improvement in health and wellbeing for our community.”

Brian Rice, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, added: “This marks the beginning of an exciting new journey for South Molton Medical Centre and we’re proud to have played a role in shaping this next chapter for the practice.”