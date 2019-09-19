The Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog has rated the company's care home at East Street as outstanding, following the same award to its Raleigh Mead sister home in 2017.

Eastleigh Care Homes specialises in supporting residents with complex needs and has a dedicated dementia suite in both of its North Devon homes.

The CQC report noted multiple positive comments from residents, families and other professionals, commending the home for 'the standard of care and by the warmth and friendliness shown by staff on all occasions'.

Managing director Garry Wilson has praised 'the drive and enthusiasm' of his staff to 'leave no stone unturned in their pursuit and delivery of exemplary, personalised care'.

And operations director Kirstie Barnes added: "The industry is under constant scrutiny from the media and families are clearly are more informed of what good care should look like.

"Therefore to achieve a further outstanding rating is a testament to the team.

"Electronic care planning, auditability and the ability to use this to personalise and react in a timely and appropriate manner also assisted with demonstrating effective and responsive care (areas rated outstanding by the CQC)."

READ MORE: South Molton care home is rated outstanding .