Sharon Cummins, aged 45, of South Molton, admitted careless driving after a more serious count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was dropped.

The boy suffered a broken leg in the accident on East Street, on February 27, 2018, in which he was hit by her uninsured Renault van as he crossed a zebra crossing with his mother.

Simon Burns, prosecuting, said it had been decided to accept the plea to careless driving because expert analysis of CCTV showed that Cummins was driving at only 18mph.

The footage also showed the boy and his mother stepped out of shadows and had been on the crossing for just four-and-a-half seconds before the impact. It meant that Cummins had only 3.7 seconds to react.

Cummins had no insurance but cannot be prosecuted for this because there is a six month time limit, which has expired.

Judge Timothy Rose adjourned sentence at Exeter Crown Court to allow time for an updated victim personal statement and medical reports on Cummins.