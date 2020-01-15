Inspectors visited the school for the first time at its new campus over two days in December.

A report from the inspectorate praised the school for its vision, how well teachers know their pupils, and how well behaved pupils are.

It also said pupils with special education needs 'do well' and added leaders and governors 'know the school's strengths and weaknesses'.

School principal David Lewis said: "Although the headline, 'SMCC remains Good', is hugely important, it is the commentary in the report, and that provided at the feedback sessions, that sets us apart.

The South Molton Community College leadership team.

"The endorsement of Ofsted reinforces our vision: the students at SMCC will continue to be offered a curriculum that is comprehensive and innovative, and they will experience this in a caring, nurturing and safe environment.

"We know that the work does not end here for us; our focus now is on moving forward to outstanding across all our provision."

The report from Ofsted said quality of education at the school remains good.

It added: "It provides pupils with the skills and knowledge they need to become productive members of the local community. It encourages them to be aspirational about their futures.

"A key strength of the school is how well staff know individual pupils. The school has a strong ethos of respect and tolerance. Pupils are clear about the need to treat everyone equally. High levels of appreciation of others are evident across the school. Pupils want to learn, and they work hard in lessons."

The inspectorate said the school needed to improve how the curriculum is planned in a 'small number of subjects'.

Its report said: "In these subjects, there is no clear sequence to learning. There is also a lack of precision about the knowledge and key concepts that teachers want pupils to gain. Where this is the case, pupils find it hard to connect their learning.

"Leaders need to share strong practice in other subjects so that there is a consistently effective curriculum across all subjects."

The school celebrated good GCSE results in 2019. Provisional results put the school second in North Devon for pupil progress and seventh in the county.