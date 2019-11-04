Seth Conway took this photo of Johnny Kingdom at the Tour of Britain in South Molton on Monday. Seth Conway took this photo of Johnny Kingdom at the Tour of Britain in South Molton on Monday.

Julie Kingdom will be joined by Father Christmas to officially switch on the lights at the town's annual festive celebrations.

Television personality, wildlife expert and hugely popular local figure Johnny lost his life in September 2018 when a digger overturned on his land.

The South Molton Christmas revelries will as ever be centred around the main square and Pannier Market, with festivities starting at 4pm.

There will be an hour-long set from highly acclaimed band, Stillyano, and the evening will be rounded off with a huge free, firework display in Central Park at 7.30pm.

There will also be plenty to see and do as the market will be packed with some great family entertainment, including festive mini golf, inflatable rides and a snow globe, plus an exciting array of food and drink stalls, including Greek and Indian menus.

Many of the town's shops and cafes will be open.