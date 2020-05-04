South Molton centenarian Jane Sanders with her sceond cousin and only family Roger Walters. South Molton centenarian Jane Sanders with her sceond cousin and only family Roger Walters.

Jane Sanders from South Molton reached the big century on Sunday (May 3) and had been looking forward to her ‘best party ever’ after always having a party on her big day.

She said: “It is so disappointing that after getting to 100, I’m locked up at home and cannot see my friends.

“I have heard from them all and I have had lots of flowers and cards, but it is not the same, it is very disappointing, but I shall certainly have a party next year.”

Until lockdown Mrs Sanders remained active, doing her own shopping and attending St Mary’s Church at Mariansleigh for the past 50 years.

Born in Croydon, her mother died when she was only three and her lasting regret is that she has never seen a photograph of her mother.

Mrs Sanders was a Land Girl during World War Two and then she joined the WRVS and served in Germany with the organisation for several years.

She later had a small farm and continued with a small holding in Devon. She did not get married until late in life, outliving two husbands that she described as ‘wonderful men’.

Roger Walters, from Torquay, and his wife Sharon are her only remaining relatives.

Mrs Sanders would still very much like to see a picture of her mother, Ada Emma Honeyball (1882–1924), who died on Feb 1, 1924 at Wandsworth, Surrey.

If anyone has any information, please email newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk and we can put you in touch.