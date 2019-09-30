South Molton Carnival Queen 2019 Chelsi Vellacott with attendants Josie Nichols and Luke Graham. Picture: Trevor Brayley South Molton Carnival Queen 2019 Chelsi Vellacott with attendants Josie Nichols and Luke Graham. Picture: Trevor Brayley

Carnival secretary John Price of South Molton Rotary said the decision was taken to cancel the parade on Saturday, September 28 on the advice of the Met Office in Exeter.

He said: "That proved quite correct as it started downpouring at 4pm and did not stop before 7 or 8pm.

"It would have been miserable, particularly for the children, who are there for several hours before the carnival moves off."

A good crowd did turn out to watch the crowning of carnival queen Chelsi Vellacott, with Josie Nichols and Luke Graham as attendants.

The crowning was carried out by South Molton mayor Paul Henderson, joined by South Molton Rotary president John Maxfield.

After the crowning the royalty was driven around town in their float before being taken to a lunch with their families.

Mr Price told the Gazette that with other carnivals still to come, as well as the need for road closures and licenses, it would not be possible to reschedule the carnival this year.