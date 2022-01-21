Sound check on Bluefin tuna in SW waters

Bluefin tuna have been tagged with state-of-the-art acoustic tracking tags for the first time in UK waters.

The huge fish, which in UK waters can be up to 2.5 m long, are commercially valuable and biologically fascinating. The 7cm long tags send individually coded sound (acoustic) messages to listening stations moored on the seabed, allowing the team to record how long bluefin tuna are in UK waters each year.

The project team has attached acoustic tags to 30 bluefin tuna.

Dr Lucy Hawkes, Senior lecturer in ecology at the University of Exeter, is leading the bluefin tagging work. "We typically see bluefin tuna in waters around the south-west UK in the summer and autumn months, but do not know if we are seeing the same fish every year, nor the same fish all summer," she said.

"For the first time we will be able to tell, with the acoustic tracking tags sending data for up to five years."