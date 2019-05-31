Joseph Garner had been laughing and joking with victim Stanley Wong just minutes before he launched the unprovoked attack in Fever in Barnstaple and punched him in the face. A Judge told him that it was going to prove to be a 'very expensive night out' after ordering him to pick up Mr Wong's dental bill and pay him £500 on top to recompense him for the pain and suffering he experienced. Garner, aged 23, was serving with Commando Logistic Regiment at Chivenor at the time of the attack in July last year but has since left the services and is working at the Port of Liverpool docks. The Lympstone-trained Marine told police he had no recollection of the incident because he was drunk. Garner, of Smith Place, Liverpool, admitted causing actual bodily harm and was ordered to pay a total of £3,353.60 compensation by Judge Robert Linford at Exeter Crown Court. He told him: