Paul Stevens and the group carried the 20lb cannon barrel up Snowdon in May to highlight the heavy weight of mental health and raise money for Clarity.

Mental health workers, professionals from the emergency services and Royal Wessex Yeomanry were among those who took part in the challenge.

Paul, who was himself left on the verge of a breakdown following the suicide of his son Daniel in 2012, had initially hoped to raise £2,000.

He said: "Everyone battled on and made it to the top, even finding the energy to get all the masses at the top singing YMCA.

"We have to thank the Royal Wessex Yeomanry for looking after the walkers, they really were amazing.

"I want to thank all the businesses who sponsored us, as well as all the fantastic members of the public who donated so much, there are too many to list but Clarity are very grateful for the ongoing support."

Clarity offers therapeutic counselling, group support and group therapy to those experiencing mental health or emotional issues. It is funded by grants and donations and run by volunteers.

For all of the challenge's success, Paul said he was disappointed from the response from local surgeries.

He said: "Leading up to the walk I contacted all the doctors surgeries locally via letter. 30 per cent of Clarity`s clients come from them and we receive no funding from them.

"Sadly not one replied to the letter. Mental health is being talked about more but is still not being taken seriously, it is everyone's responsibility.

"It is of course just my opinion, but I am saddened and disappointed as in many cases the doctors surgeries are the first point of contact for those really struggling."