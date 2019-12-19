Fred Broom as Dame Honeybum in Snow White at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg Fred Broom as Dame Honeybum in Snow White at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg

If pantomimes were apples, I'd pick Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, writes Lisa.

It runs right through Christmas and up until January 5, so if you haven't got your tickets yet, don't miss out.

The glittering scenery, gorgeous array of costumes, amazing special effects (the magic mirror really is magical), fabulous cast, fun script, choreography and sing-along songs ensures Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is 'a-peel-ing' to all ages.

Muddles (played by Johnny Weldon) is a core character and bursts on to the stage atop his modified scooter with remote central locking (I'd love one of these for Christmas please Santa!)

Johnny Weldon is a show stealer as Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg Johnny Weldon is a show stealer as Muddles in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg

He exudes boundless energy and generates lots of laughs from the entire audience with his many jokes and facial expressions throughout the show.

Lucy Carne is the fairest of them all as Snow White and she belts out a number of songs including This is Me and Working 9 til 5 and plays her part brilliantly, clearly enjoying every minute of being on stage.

Queen Vanity is played by the glamorous Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz fame and she clearly enjoys the role of the evil queen, being greeted by a chorus of boos from the audience every time she steps foot on the stage.

Fred Broom is perfectly cast as Dame Holly Honeybum and arguably has some of the best costumes of the night, including a rather fetching Wonder Woman outfit and a mirror dress that is a sight to behold.

Queen's Theatre Barnstaple audiences can expect a spectacular pantomime this Christmas. Picture: Adam Trigg Queen's Theatre Barnstaple audiences can expect a spectacular pantomime this Christmas. Picture: Adam Trigg

There is a lot of audience interaction along with loads of local references which was really engaging.

There are also some hilarious, belly laugh moments with Muddles, Snow White and Prince Alexander (of Georgeham!), including the scene where Snow first meets the prince and they cannot take their eyes off of each other despite Muddles best efforts.

Then there is the scene where Snow and the prince are singing a duet at the castle and Muddles is trying to take the prince's place.

Plenty of good humour is injected throughout and the song choices (which include This Is Me, I'm A Believer, Working 9 til 5 and Making Your Mind Up) along with fun water gun fight (that the kids will love) means the show really mean the whole family will be 'apple-y' ever after!

Lucy Carne as Snow White and Tom Dickerson as Prince Alexander in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg Lucy Carne as Snow White and Tom Dickerson as Prince Alexander in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg

For tickets and show times, call 01271 316504 or go to www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .

Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz fame has a ball as the wicked Queen Vanity Crankshaw in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz fame has a ball as the wicked Queen Vanity Crankshaw in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple. Picture: Adam Trigg

Evil henchman Ramsbottom menaces Snow White in the Queen's Theatre pantomime. Picture: Adam Trigg Evil henchman Ramsbottom menaces Snow White in the Queen's Theatre pantomime. Picture: Adam Trigg