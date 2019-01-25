Barnstaple's Queen's Theatre Christmas panto 2019 from Selladoor Worldwide Barnstaple's Queen's Theatre Christmas panto 2019 from Selladoor Worldwide

Brand new sets, costumes, music, dance, comedy and the odd poisoned apple or two will all keep family audiences entertained when the show opens at the Barnstaple venue on December 13.

It will be new operator Selladoor Worldwide’s first panto at its new venue and the production company responsible for award-winning West End shows is promising the biggest, brightest and boldest pantomime ever to be staged there.

Snow White will be produced by Prime Pantomimes which is Selladoor Worldwide’s designated pantomime production company.

The performers have yet to be revealed but Selladoor is promising a ‘star name cast’.

It says the only thing small about this production will be Snow White’s seven vertically-challenged friends.

Selladoor has also launched an early bird ticket offer, with fans of the great British pantomime able to purchase tickets at last year’s prices up until March 31 and some tickets have even been reduced in price.

Prime Pantomimes producer James Tobias said: “We are thrilled to be producing pantomime at the beautiful Queen’s Theatre this Christmas.

“Snow White is a truly magical story and work is already underway to ensure we deliver an unforgettable production packed with audience interaction, comedy, local references, and a wide range of chart-topping music, giving audiences a fun and festive theatrical experience they won’t soon forget.”

The production runs from December 13, 2019 to January 5, 2020 and tickets are available from 01271 316523 or online at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .