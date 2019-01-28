The yellow weather warning runs from noon tomorrow (Tuesday, January 29) until 11am on Wednesday (January 30).

It covers much of the UK, including North Devon, and says 3-5cm of snow is likely on ground above 200 metres, with up to 10cm in some places.

“A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all,” the warning says.

“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

“In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”

